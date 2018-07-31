CNH Industrial (CNHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter. Compared with the year-ago figures, both earnings per share and revenues were higher. Rising demand for the company’s products across all segments and a positive price realization are expected to drive its industrial sales in 2018. Also, the company has raised its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for 2018. Further, a strong operating cash generation and positive change in working capital have been enabling the company to repay its debt. However, rising expenses, due to increased R&D expenses and raw material costs, are concerning. Also, in the past six months, shares of CNH Industrial have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 124,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,938,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,643,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,749,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,463 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,516,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

