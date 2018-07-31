CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $34.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,474. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.91 million. equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CNB Financial by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CNB Financial by 115.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 66.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

