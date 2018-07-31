CLS (CLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

CLS opened at GBX 218 ($2.86) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.22 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.42 ($3.37).

In related news, insider Sten A. Mortstedt purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600,000 ($4,729,996.06). Insiders purchased 1,500,124 shares of company stock worth $360,030,125 in the last 90 days.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

