CLS (CLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, July 20th.
CLS opened at GBX 218 ($2.86) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.22 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.42 ($3.37).
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.
