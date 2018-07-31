Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Clorox has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.72 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

