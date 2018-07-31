Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Stake Boosted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,694 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

