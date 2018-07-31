Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Civista Bancshares traded up $0.17, reaching $24.46, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,009. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 22.09%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

