Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Citizens & Northern opened at $27.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

