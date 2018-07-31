Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total value of $2,271,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $10,795,962. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $595.00 to $568.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $625.55.

Mettler-Toledo International opened at $581.81 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.24 and a 12-month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

