Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology opened at $348.58 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.18 and a fifty-two week high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $796,896.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,434 shares of company stock worth $30,712,419 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

