Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,331,000 after purchasing an additional 287,814 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,538,000 after acquiring an additional 320,050 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,846,000 after acquiring an additional 275,266 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup opened at $72.29 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

