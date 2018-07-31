Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.62.
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $41.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
