Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.62.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $41.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

