CIRCOR International (CIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $56.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

