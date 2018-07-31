Christine L. Pickering Sells 586 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Director Christine L. Pickering sold 586 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $30,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HWC stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $2,738,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $3,363,000.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

