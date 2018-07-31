Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lessened by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,478,038,000 after purchasing an additional 655,892 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,728,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,432,000 after purchasing an additional 275,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,482,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,253,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,011,000 after purchasing an additional 732,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 12,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $1,536,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron opened at $127.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

