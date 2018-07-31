Chemours Co (CC) Position Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,564 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.39% of Chemours worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 63,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Chemours by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Chemours opened at $45.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.94. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $10,101,620.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,270.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.