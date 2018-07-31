Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CC opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Chemours has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup cut their target price on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In related news, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,270.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

