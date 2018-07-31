Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. Cheesecake Factory also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $52.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of Cheesecake Factory traded down $1.17, hitting $56.03, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,419. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,784. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.