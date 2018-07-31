Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises about 6.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:VCSH opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

