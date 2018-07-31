Chase Co. (CCF) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Chase accounts for about 1.6% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chase were worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 118,347 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,650.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth James Feroldi sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $131,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,348 shares of company stock worth $660,843.

Shares of Chase opened at $123.40 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chase Co. has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $131.35.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

