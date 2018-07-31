Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Holdings Reduced by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,193 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 200.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629,185 shares of company stock valued at $93,091,682 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

