Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL):

7/20/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.85.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. opened at $120.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $130,557.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,745.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,859 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 666,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 613,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

