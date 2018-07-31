Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL):
- 7/20/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/17/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.85.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. opened at $120.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 666,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 613,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
