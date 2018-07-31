CGI (GIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). CGI had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGI traded up $0.39, hitting $64.01, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

