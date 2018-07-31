Centrality Price Hits $0.0941 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Centrality has a total market cap of $74.43 million and $304,778.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00392277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00176996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00028163 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000872 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 790,919,834 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

