CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 4.69. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. equities research analysts predict that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S accounts for 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

