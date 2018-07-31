Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,857 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Celgene were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

CELG stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

