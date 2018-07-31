Celgene (CELG) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Celgene opened at $88.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,819,000 after buying an additional 447,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,210,000 after buying an additional 343,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,224,000 after buying an additional 916,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,724,000 after buying an additional 258,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,235,000 after buying an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

