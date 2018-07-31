CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $50.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $3,821,556. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.