Caterpillar (CAT) Given Hold Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their hold rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.73.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.89. 237,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Calhoun purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after buying an additional 993,438 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,585,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15,223.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 441,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,717,000 after buying an additional 435,362 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

