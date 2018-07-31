Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catchmark Timber Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9853962439993 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust traded up $0.04, reaching $12.42, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 248,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,327. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

