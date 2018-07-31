Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 33,525 Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Nutrien comprises about 1.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 94,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

