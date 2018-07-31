Carter’s (CRI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Carter’s boasts a solid surprise history, with earnings beat in 17 of the last 18 quarters. Also, sales surpassed estimates in nine of the trailing 11 quarters, including second-quarter 2018. Results were driven by strength in the Retail and International segments, offset by a soft performance at the Wholesale business. Further, management reiterated its sales and earnings guidance for 2018. However, the stock has lagged the industry year to date. Also, higher SG&A expenses due to investments in business growth and new initiatives weighed on operating margins, which is likely to continue moving ahead. Moreover, high inventory levels are a potent threat. Although the company anticipates regaining lost sales to Toys “R” Us through its solid U.S. retail store presence in the long run, it expects the absence of planned sales to Toys “R” Us for 2018 to result in soft wholesale sales for the year.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $109.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.54.

CRI stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,439. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Director David Pulver purchased 4,500 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.33 per share, with a total value of $464,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,561.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,182,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,384,000 after buying an additional 209,875 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 547,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,012,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 480,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,998,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,930,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

