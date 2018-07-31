Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TAST stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,517. The company has a market cap of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
