Carrefour (CA) PT Set at €15.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.88 ($19.86).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour opened at €16.94 ($19.93) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.