CarBlock (CAR) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. CarBlock has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $639,183.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CarBlock token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CarBlock has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003527 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00389836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00183540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028254 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000871 BTC.

CarBlock was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. CarBlock’s official website is www.carblock.io . CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io . The official message board for CarBlock is medium.com/carblock

CarBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CarBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

