Capital Southwest (CSWC) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, National Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $296.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 111.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

