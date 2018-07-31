Capital Power (CPX) PT Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.43.

Capital Power traded up C$0.14, reaching C$26.19, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 187,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,468. Capital Power has a one year low of C$22.15 and a one year high of C$26.51.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). Capital Power had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,900.00.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

