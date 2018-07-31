Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 750.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,022 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,674 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

