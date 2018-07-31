Capital One Financial Comments on Oceaneering International’s Q1 2019 Earnings (OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst J. Gibney anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

OII has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Oceaneering International opened at $27.29 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.86 and a beta of 1.39. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 869.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

