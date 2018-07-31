Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Visa’s FY2019 Earnings (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.97.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Visa has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after buying an additional 719,390 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after buying an additional 639,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,126,000 after buying an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,827,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,643,000 after buying an additional 548,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

