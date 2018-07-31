Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Shire (SHPG) a $222.00 Price Target

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has been given a $222.00 target price by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Shire in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shire to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

Get Shire alerts:

Shire traded up $1.92, reaching $171.66, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 9,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Shire has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Shire’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Shire by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shire by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.