Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $867,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.62.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,779.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $881.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

