Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resource (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.32 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$47.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52 week low of C$36.88 and a 52 week high of C$49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

In related news, insider Kendall W. Stagg sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total value of C$462,200.00. Also, insider William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$1,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 212,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,086 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. GMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.85.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

