Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Given New C$43.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report published on Monday.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT traded up C$0.41, reaching C$43.31, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 46,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$31.93 and a 12-month high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

