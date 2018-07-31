Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

NYSE GOOS traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 124,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.28. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 48.79%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 469.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

