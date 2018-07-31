Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Steven Madden (SHOO) a $59.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price target on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,543. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $56.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $319,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,697,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,304,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.