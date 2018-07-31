Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 67.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of Eaton opened at $79.86 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

