Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of Cambium Learning Group opened at $11.90 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $13.77.
In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Learning Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.