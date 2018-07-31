Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group opened at $11.90 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. research analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Learning Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

