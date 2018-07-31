Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) by 1,743.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

ANH stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,353. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 42.08 and a current ratio of 42.08. The firm has a market cap of $488.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.04.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

