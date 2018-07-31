C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,553,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 133,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 707,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

CHRW stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

