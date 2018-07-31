BTIM Corp. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of BTIM Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $253.84 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

